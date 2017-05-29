Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 5, Cubs 2

Padres 5, Cubs 2

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 7:49 pm < a min read
Share
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist rf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .259
d-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .173
Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .276
Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Montero c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .313
b-Contreras ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .258
Baez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Russell ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .220
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Jay ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Totals 28 2 3 2 10 6
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cordoba lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304
Solarte 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245
Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265
Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .238
Cordero cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201
d’Arnaud ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Cosart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Szczur cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 31 5 8 5 1 8
Chicago 200 000 000—2 3 0
San Diego 000 410 00x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. b-walked for Montero in the 7th. c-lined out for Grimm in the 8th. d-struck out for Zobrist in the 8th. e-flied out for Hand in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 11, San Diego 4. 3B_Russell (3). HR_Renfroe (10), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 2 (21), Myers (30), Renfroe 4 (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Rizzo 2, Baez 2, Russell); San Diego 1 (Spangenberg). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; San Diego 2 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Baez, Montero. GIDP_Heyward, Almora.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

DP_San Diego 2 (d’Arnaud, Solarte, Myers), (Solarte, d’Arnaud, Myers).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 4-3 5 6 5 5 0 5 81 3.75
Grimm 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 6.61
Duensing 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.13
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cosart 4 3 2 2 5 2 87 4.50
Torres, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 2 1 28 3.81
Buchter, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 23 3.00
Hand, H, 6 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.82
Maurer, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 3-0. HBP_Cosart (Rizzo), Hendricks (Schimpf), Hand (Russell).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_41,414 (42,302).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 5, Cubs 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.