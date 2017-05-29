Padres 5, Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.259
|d-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Montero c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|b-Contreras ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Baez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Russell ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Almora ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Jay ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|10
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cordoba lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Solarte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.238
|Cordero cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|d’Arnaud ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Cosart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torres p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Szczur cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|8
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|San Diego
|000
|410
|00x—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. b-walked for Montero in the 7th. c-lined out for Grimm in the 8th. d-struck out for Zobrist in the 8th. e-flied out for Hand in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 11, San Diego 4. 3B_Russell (3). HR_Renfroe (10), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 2 (21), Myers (30), Renfroe 4 (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Rizzo 2, Baez 2, Russell); San Diego 1 (Spangenberg). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; San Diego 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Baez, Montero. GIDP_Heyward, Almora.
DP_San Diego 2 (d’Arnaud, Solarte, Myers), (Solarte, d’Arnaud, Myers).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 4-3
|5
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|81
|3.75
|Grimm
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.61
|Duensing
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.13
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cosart
|4
|3
|2
|2
|5
|2
|87
|4.50
|Torres, W, 3-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.81
|Buchter, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|23
|3.00
|Hand, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.82
|Maurer, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 3-0. HBP_Cosart (Rizzo), Hendricks (Schimpf), Hand (Russell).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:59. A_41,414 (42,302).