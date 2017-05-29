Padres 5, Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist rf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .259 d-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .173 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .276 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Montero c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .313 b-Contreras ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .258 Baez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Russell ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .220 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 a-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Jay ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Totals 28 2 3 2 10 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cordoba lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304 Solarte 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .238 Cordero cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201 d’Arnaud ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Cosart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torres p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Szczur cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 31 5 8 5 1 8

Chicago 200 000 000—2 3 0 San Diego 000 410 00x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. b-walked for Montero in the 7th. c-lined out for Grimm in the 8th. d-struck out for Zobrist in the 8th. e-flied out for Hand in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 11, San Diego 4. 3B_Russell (3). HR_Renfroe (10), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 2 (21), Myers (30), Renfroe 4 (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Rizzo 2, Baez 2, Russell); San Diego 1 (Spangenberg). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; San Diego 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Baez, Montero. GIDP_Heyward, Almora.

DP_San Diego 2 (d’Arnaud, Solarte, Myers), (Solarte, d’Arnaud, Myers).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 4-3 5 6 5 5 0 5 81 3.75 Grimm 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 6.61 Duensing 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.13 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cosart 4 3 2 2 5 2 87 4.50 Torres, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 2 1 28 3.81 Buchter, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 23 3.00 Hand, H, 6 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.82 Maurer, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 3-0. HBP_Cosart (Rizzo), Hendricks (Schimpf), Hand (Russell).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_41,414 (42,302).