Padres 6, Brewers 5, 10 innings,

|Milwaukee
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Spngnbr 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|H.Perez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Schimpf 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Frnklin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aybar ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Bandy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|K.Brxtn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordoba lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Srdinas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|201
|010
|1—5
|San Diego
|030
|010
|000
|2—6
DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Do.Santana (7), Hedges (5), Renfroe (6), Perdomo (1). 3B_H.Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Perdomo (1). HR_Sogard (2), Aguilar (3), Renfroe (7). SB_Spangenberg 2 (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Anderson
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hughes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Torres
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Drake L,2-1 BS,1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Perdomo
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Yates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hand BS,1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Torres W,2-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Perdomo (Sogard). WP_Hand, Drake.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:37. A_15,866 (42,302).