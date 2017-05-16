Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 6, Brewers 5,…

Padres 6, Brewers 5, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:57 am < a min read
Share
Milwaukee San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 5 0 0 0
Sogard ss 4 2 1 1 Spngnbr 2b 5 0 3 1
H.Perez 3b 5 2 2 0 Myers 1b 3 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 5 1 3 1 Schimpf 3b 5 0 0 0
Do.Sntn rf 5 0 3 3 Hedges c 3 1 1 0
Frnklin lf 3 0 0 0 Aybar ss 5 2 2 0
Bandy c 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 4
K.Brxtn cf 4 0 0 0 Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0
C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Perdomo p 2 1 2 1
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Solarte ph 1 0 0 0
Pina ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
C.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Srdinas ph 1 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 37 6 11 6
Milwaukee 000 201 010 1—5
San Diego 030 010 000 2—6

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Do.Santana (7), Hedges (5), Renfroe (6), Perdomo (1). 3B_H.Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Perdomo (1). HR_Sogard (2), Aguilar (3), Renfroe (7). SB_Spangenberg 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 5
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Torres 1 2 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 3
Drake L,2-1 BS,1 0 2 2 2 0 0
San Diego
Perdomo 6 5 3 3 0 9
Yates 0 0 0 0 2 0
Hand BS,1 2 2 1 1 1 3
Torres W,2-2 2 2 1 1 0 3

Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Perdomo (Sogard). WP_Hand, Drake.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.

T_3:37. A_15,866 (42,302).

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 6, Brewers 5,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.