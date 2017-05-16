Padres 6, Brewers 5

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Sogard ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Perez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.280
|Franklin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Bandy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|C.Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|3
|15
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Spangenberg 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Schimpf 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.154
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.212
|Aybar ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.217
|Cordoba lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Perdomo p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sardinas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|J.Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|6
|12
|Milwaukee
|000
|201
|010
|1—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|030
|010
|000
|2—6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Perdomo in the 6th. b-struck out for Hughes in the 7th. c-struck out for Hand in the 8th. d-flied out for Barnes in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Santana (7), Hedges (5), Renfroe (6), Perdomo (1). 3B_Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Perdomo (1). HR_Aguilar (3), off Perdomo; Sogard (2), off J.Torres; Renfroe (7), off Drake. RBIs_Sogard (3), Aguilar (11), Santana 3 (16), Spangenberg (4), Renfroe 4 (17), Perdomo (1). SB_Spangenberg 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Sogard 2, Santana, Bandy); San Diego 4 (Margot, Hedges 2, Solarte). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 12; San Diego 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Franklin, Aybar. GIDP_Bandy.
DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Spangenberg, Myers).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|90
|3.43
|Hughes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.35
|C.Torres
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.66
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.90
|Drake, L, 2-1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|3.38
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|89
|4.19
|Yates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|0.00
|Hand
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|26
|1.96
|J.Torres, W, 2-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|5.00
Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Hand 2-0. HBP_Perdomo (Sogard). WP_Hand, Drake.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:37. A_15,866 (42,302).
