Padres 6, Brewers 5

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:57 am 1 min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Sogard ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .333
Perez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .291
Aguilar 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .300
Santana rf 5 0 3 3 0 2 .280
Franklin lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184
Bandy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .315
C.Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 3 15
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Spangenberg 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .273
Myers 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .294
Schimpf 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .154
Hedges c 3 1 1 0 2 2 .212
Aybar ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .218
Renfroe rf 4 2 2 4 1 2 .217
Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Perdomo p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .250
a-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sardinas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
J.Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 6 12
Milwaukee 000 201 010 1—5 9 0
San Diego 030 010 000 2—6 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Perdomo in the 6th. b-struck out for Hughes in the 7th. c-struck out for Hand in the 8th. d-flied out for Barnes in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Santana (7), Hedges (5), Renfroe (6), Perdomo (1). 3B_Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Perdomo (1). HR_Aguilar (3), off Perdomo; Sogard (2), off J.Torres; Renfroe (7), off Drake. RBIs_Sogard (3), Aguilar (11), Santana 3 (16), Spangenberg (4), Renfroe 4 (17), Perdomo (1). SB_Spangenberg 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Sogard 2, Santana, Bandy); San Diego 4 (Margot, Hedges 2, Solarte). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 12; San Diego 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Franklin, Aybar. GIDP_Bandy.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Spangenberg, Myers).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 5 90 3.43
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.35
C.Torres 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 3.32
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.66
Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 0.90
Drake, L, 2-1 0 2 2 2 0 0 9 3.38
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo 6 5 3 3 0 9 89 4.19
Yates 0 0 0 0 2 0 10 0.00
Hand 2 2 1 1 1 3 26 1.96
J.Torres, W, 2-2 2 2 1 1 0 3 27 5.00

Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Hand 2-0. HBP_Perdomo (Sogard). WP_Hand, Drake.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:37. A_15,866 (42,302).

