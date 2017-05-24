Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres rally late, hold…

Padres rally late, hold off Mets in 9th for 6-5 win

By MIKE FITZPATRICK May 24, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Renfroe snapped an eighth-inning tie with a titanic home run, Brad Hand pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth and the San Diego Padres took advantage of a floundering New York Mets bullpen in rallying for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.

New York loaded the bases with nobody out against Hand on two singles and a walk. But the left-hander struck out Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera on breaking balls before Juan Lagares flied out to end it.

An excited Hand pounded his glove after holding on for his third major league save and first this season.

After trailing by four, the Padres pulled even when Wil Myers rocketed a two-run single off the top of the right-center fence in the seventh. His drive came on the second and final pitch from reliever Neil Ramirez, who entered after Fernando Salas loaded the bases on a single and two walks — all with two outs.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Renfroe homered off Josh Smoker (0-2).

Ryan Buchter (3-2) worked a hitless inning for the win.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres rally late, hold…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.