Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pederson leaves game after…

Pederson leaves game after frightening collision with Puig

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:40 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig on the warning track Tuesday night.

Just before crashing into Pederson, Puig sprinted from right field to right-center and caught Yadier Molina’s long flyball to end the 10th inning. Puig’s left elbow appeared to knock Pederson on the side of his head, and Pederson’s hat and glove went flying as the center fielder slammed face-first into the outfield wall.

Puig monetarily remained on his feet, raising his glove to show he had caught the ball before grabbing his chest and dropping to the track.

Both players stayed down for a few moments, and Pederson appeared to have blood on his forehead when he finally stood. Pederson, who the Dodgers said suffered a neck sprain, was lifted for pinch-hitter Chris Taylor in the bottom of the inning, then replaced in center by Enrique Hernandez in the 11th. Puig returned to the outfield for the next inning.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Pederson narrowly avoided a scary collision in the seventh inning, when he and left fielder Cody Bellinger bumped each other while chasing a ball in the left-center gap.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pederson leaves game after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.