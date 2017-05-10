Sports Listen

Penguins-Capitals Sums

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
Pittsburgh 0 1 1—2
Washington 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (tripping), 5:47; T.Wilson, WSH, (tripping), 16:06.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 6 (Guentzel, Crosby), 8:49. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 10:37.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 4 (Schultz), 4:14. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, (slashing), 6:50; Orpik, WSH, Major (fighting), 9:33; S.Wilson, PIT, Major (fighting), 9:33.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-7-11_28. Washington 8-15-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 8-4 (29 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 7-6 (28-26).

A_18,506 (18,506) T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brad Kovachik.

