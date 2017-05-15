Sports Listen

Penguins knot series with 1-0 Game 2 victory over Senators

By WILL GRAVES May 15, 2017 10:54 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their Eastern Conference final against Ottawa with a 1-0 victory in Game 2 on Monday night.

Phil Kessel beat Craig Anderson with a wrist shot 14:05 into the third period as Pittsburgh finally broke through against the Ottawa’s packed-in defense.

The Penguins dominated play for long stretches but couldn’t solve Anderson until late in the third. Kessel’s initial shot hit Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau and came right back to him. Kessel fired hard and low by Anderson for his sixth — and certainly most important — goal of the playoffs.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Ottawa.

Anderson finished with 28 saves but received little help in front of him.

