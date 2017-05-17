Penguins-Senators Sums

|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 5 (Burrows, Turris), 0:48. 2, Ottawa, Methot 2 (Brassard, Ryan), 10:34. 3, Ottawa, Brassard 4 (Macarthur, Ryan), 12:28. 4, Ottawa, Smith 1 (Karlsson, Methot), 12:52. Penalties_None.
Second Period_5, Ottawa, Turris 4 (Claesson, Hoffman), 18:18. Penalties_Daley, PIT, (holding), 7:10; Ruhwedel, PIT, (slashing), 9:57; Phaneuf, OTT, (interference), 14:39; Smith, OTT, (interference), 20:00; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 20:00; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 20:00.
Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5 (Streit, Kessel), 6:07 (pp). Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (slashing), 2:19; Hoffman, OTT, (tripping), 4:52; Guentzel, PIT, (slashing), 12:40; Stone, OTT, (roughing), 18:04; Stone, OTT, served by Ryan, (roughing), 18:04; Wilson, PIT, (roughing), 18:04; Malkin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:04.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-10-6_26. Ottawa 12-10-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-6 (9 shots-5 saves), Murray 0-0 (20-19). Ottawa, Anderson 10-5 (26-25).
A_18,615 (19,153). T_2:38.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.