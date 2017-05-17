Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penguins-Senators Sums

Penguins-Senators Sums

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Share
Pittsburgh 0 0 1—1
Ottawa 4 1 0—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 5 (Burrows, Turris), 0:48. 2, Ottawa, Methot 2 (Brassard, Ryan), 10:34. 3, Ottawa, Brassard 4 (Macarthur, Ryan), 12:28. 4, Ottawa, Smith 1 (Karlsson, Methot), 12:52. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Ottawa, Turris 4 (Claesson, Hoffman), 18:18. Penalties_Daley, PIT, (holding), 7:10; Ruhwedel, PIT, (slashing), 9:57; Phaneuf, OTT, (interference), 14:39; Smith, OTT, (interference), 20:00; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 20:00; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5 (Streit, Kessel), 6:07 (pp). Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (slashing), 2:19; Hoffman, OTT, (tripping), 4:52; Guentzel, PIT, (slashing), 12:40; Stone, OTT, (roughing), 18:04; Stone, OTT, served by Ryan, (roughing), 18:04; Wilson, PIT, (roughing), 18:04; Malkin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:04.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-10-6_26. Ottawa 12-10-7_29.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-6 (9 shots-5 saves), Murray 0-0 (20-19). Ottawa, Anderson 10-5 (26-25).

A_18,615 (19,153). T_2:38.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penguins-Senators Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary visits BMW plant

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.