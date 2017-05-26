Sports Listen

Petra Kvitova to play at French Open

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:11 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — Petra Kvitova says she will make her comeback at the French Open, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.

The two-time Wimbledon champion says she is able to play, although she still lacks power and strength.

Kvitova has missed all season while recovering from surgery on her racket-holding left hand in December. She was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic.

She said last month that she was signing up for the French Open, which begins Sunday, in hopes of being able to compete.

Kvitova won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014. She climbed as high as No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

