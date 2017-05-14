Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .322 Nava rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Altherr cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .350 Joseph 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .209 Rupp c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .274 1-Knapp pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .281 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Kelly lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .375 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stassi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Saunders ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 34 4 10 4 4 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .372 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .279 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Lind 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .341 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Heisey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wieters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 2-Difo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Gonzalez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .133 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .391 Totals 33 3 9 3 2 1

Philadelphia 000 000 103—4 10 1 Washington 100 020 000—3 9 2

a-singled for Hellickson in the 6th. b-doubled for Rodriguez in the 8th. c-popped out for Romero in the 8th. d-flied out for Benoit in the 9th.

1-ran for Rupp in the 9th. 2-ran for Wieters in the 9th.

E_Nava (1), Rendon (4), Lind (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B_Franco (4), Rupp (8), Stassi (2). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Joseph (5), off Gonzalez; Altherr (8), off Kelley; Harper (12), off Hellickson; Turner (4), off Hellickson. RBIs_Altherr (22), Joseph (16), Rupp (9), Kelly (2), Turner 2 (17), Harper (32). S_Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nava 3, Franco); Washington 4 (Turner, Murphy, Wieters, Heisey). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lind. GIDP_Hernandez, Nava, Joseph, Turner, Lind.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Washington 3 (Turner, Murphy, Lind), (Rendon, Murphy, Lind), (Lind, Turner).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson 5 6 3 3 0 1 75 3.71 Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.05 Benoit, W, 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 5.06 Neris, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 5 112 2.47 Albers, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.66 Romero, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.86 Kelley, L, 3-1, BS, 2-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 24 7.15 Glover 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0, Romero 1-0, Glover 2-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:02. A_31,738 (41,418).