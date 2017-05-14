Phillies 4, Nationals 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Nava rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Altherr cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.350
|Joseph 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|1-Knapp pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Kelly lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Saunders ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|4
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.372
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Lind 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Heisey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|2-Difo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gonzalez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|103—4
|10
|1
|Washington
|100
|020
|000—3
|9
|2
a-singled for Hellickson in the 6th. b-doubled for Rodriguez in the 8th. c-popped out for Romero in the 8th. d-flied out for Benoit in the 9th.
1-ran for Rupp in the 9th. 2-ran for Wieters in the 9th.
E_Nava (1), Rendon (4), Lind (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B_Franco (4), Rupp (8), Stassi (2). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Joseph (5), off Gonzalez; Altherr (8), off Kelley; Harper (12), off Hellickson; Turner (4), off Hellickson. RBIs_Altherr (22), Joseph (16), Rupp (9), Kelly (2), Turner 2 (17), Harper (32). S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nava 3, Franco); Washington 4 (Turner, Murphy, Wieters, Heisey). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Washington 1 for 7.
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Runners moved up_Lind. GIDP_Hernandez, Nava, Joseph, Turner, Lind.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Washington 3 (Turner, Murphy, Lind), (Rendon, Murphy, Lind), (Lind, Turner).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|75
|3.71
|Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.05
|Benoit, W, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.06
|Neris, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|112
|2.47
|Albers, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.66
|Romero, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.86
|Kelley, L, 3-1, BS, 2-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|7.15
|Glover
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0, Romero 1-0, Glover 2-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_3:02. A_31,738 (41,418).
Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback