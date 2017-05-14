Phillies 4, Nationals 3

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Nava rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Altherr cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lind 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E.Rmero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heisey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hllcksn p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sunders ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|103—4
|Washington
|100
|020
|000—3
E_Rendon (4), Lind (2), Nava (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 3. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B_Franco (4), Rupp (8), Stassi (2). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Altherr (8), T.Joseph (5), T.Turner (4), Harper (12). S_G.Gonzalez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Hellickson
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Benoit W,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neris S,4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Gonzalez
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Albers H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley L,3-1 BS,2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Glover
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Rodriguez (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_3:02. A_31,738 (41,418).
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.