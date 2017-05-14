Sports Listen

Phillies 4, Nationals 3

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:49 pm < a min read
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 1 2
Nava rf 4 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 1
Altherr cf 3 1 2 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Jseph 1b 4 1 1 1 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Lind 1b 3 0 1 0
Rupp c 4 0 2 1 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Knapp pr-c 0 1 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Heisey ph 1 0 0 0
T.Kelly lf 4 0 1 1 Kelley p 0 0 0 0
Hllcksn p 1 0 0 0 Glover p 0 0 0 0
O.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 0 Wieters c 4 0 1 0
Rdrguez p 0 0 0 0 Difo pr 0 0 0 0
Stassi ph 1 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 4 1 2 0
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 1 0
Sunders ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 33 3 9 3
Philadelphia 000 000 103—4
Washington 100 020 000—3

E_Rendon (4), Lind (2), Nava (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 3. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 7. 2B_Franco (4), Rupp (8), Stassi (2). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Altherr (8), T.Joseph (5), T.Turner (4), Harper (12). S_G.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Hellickson 5 6 3 3 0 1
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 1 0
Benoit W,1-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Neris S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gonzalez 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 5
Albers H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romero H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kelley L,3-1 BS,2 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Glover 2-3 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Rodriguez (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:02. A_31,738 (41,418).

