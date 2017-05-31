Phils’ Velasquez to go on DL with elbow flexor strain

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez left Tuesday night’s game at Miami in the second inning because of a right elbow flexor strain, and he’ll go on the disabled list, manager Pete Mackanin said.

Velasquez said he had a similar injury in the minors, and he’s optimistic he’s not seriously hurt.

“I’m not worried, not at all,” he said. “I’ve dealt with this before. Some people bounce back in one, two weeks.”

Mackanin said the strain was mild. Velasquez will be re-evaluated Wednesday, and the Phillies will recall a pitcher from the minors.

Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino left with a left index finger blister. He said he’s confident he’ll make his next start as scheduled.

Velasquez pulled up in pain after throwing a pitch in the second inning to J.T. Realmuto, and a trainer and Mackanin hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

Velasquez said he actually hurt himself throwing a pitch in the first inning to Giancarlo Stanton, who struck out.

“It was just one pitch,” Velasquez said. “After that it was affected — just a little numbness. You could tell when you don’t have your full velocity. You know your body, and I knew it was time to mention something.”

