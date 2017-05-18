Sports Listen

Piece of broken bat gets stuck in Wrigley Field netting

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — The netting at Wrigley Field is clear again. So much for its prized souvenir.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant broke his bat on a lineout to Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Feldman in the first inning Wednesday night. A piece of it got stuck high up in the netting near the home dugout.

The teams finished the inning before a worker for the Cubs came out and tried to shake the lumber loose to no avail. With Cubs manager Joe Maddon and several players checking out the situation, the worker also tried throwing a ball in the area, but the piece of the bat stayed put.

A group of workers finally brought out a long ladder before the start of the third inning and shook it free, earning a big ovation from the crowd.

“It was a little bit humorous, but wow,” Maddon said after Chicago’s 7-5 victory. “I didn’t even know where it went. I mean I didn’t realize. I eventually looked up, there was the bat.”

