Pirates 5, Mets 4, 10 innings,

|New York
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cnforto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Frzer lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Reyes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|J.Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|G.Plnco rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|A.Cbrra ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ngoepe pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ad.Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cole p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rvera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.d’Arn c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Rvero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Rmrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaso ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Flores 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|New York
|110
|110
|000
|0—4
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|001
|1—5
E_J.Bell (2). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 10, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_J.Reyes (9), Duda (8), T.d’Arnaud (3), Harrison (8), McCutchen (8), Mercer 2 (6). 3B_Granderson (2). HR_Bruce (12), Duda (6), T.d’Arnaud (5), McCutchen (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wheeler
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Ramirez H,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Salas H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed BS,2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pill L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Edgin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Cole
|5
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|LeBlanc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rivero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson W,3-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Pill (McCutchen). WP_Reed.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:33. A_31,658 (38,362).
