Sports News

Pirates 5, Mets 4, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
New York Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cnforto lf 5 0 1 0 A.Frzer lf 5 0 1 0
J.Reyes 3b 5 0 1 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 5 1 1 1 J.Bell 1b 5 1 1 0
N.Wlker 2b 5 0 1 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Duda 1b 4 1 2 1 G.Plnco rf 5 0 1 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Freese 3b 4 2 1 0
Lagares cf 1 0 1 0 McCtchn cf 3 1 2 3
A.Cbrra ss 5 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 2 0
Grndrsn cf 3 1 1 0 Mercer ss 4 0 2 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 Ngoepe pr-ss 1 1 0 0
Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0 G.Cole p 1 0 0 0
T.Rvera ph 1 0 1 0 Hanson ph 1 0 0 0
Pill p 0 0 0 0 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0
T.d’Arn c 5 1 3 2 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 F.Rvero p 0 0 0 0
Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 Jaso ph-1b 2 0 2 2
Flores 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 4 12 4 Totals 40 5 13 5
New York 110 110 000 0—4
Pittsburgh 020 001 001 1—5

E_J.Bell (2). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 10, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_J.Reyes (9), Duda (8), T.d’Arnaud (3), Harrison (8), McCutchen (8), Mercer 2 (6). 3B_Granderson (2). HR_Bruce (12), Duda (6), T.d’Arnaud (5), McCutchen (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler 6 7 3 3 2 5
Ramirez H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Blevins H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Salas H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reed BS,2 1 3 1 1 0 0
Pill L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Edgin 0 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Cole 5 10 4 4 1 3
LeBlanc 2 0 0 0 0 2
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rivero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson W,3-1 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Pill (McCutchen). WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:33. A_31,658 (38,362).

