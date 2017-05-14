Portland and Atlanta play to 1-1 draw

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.

Atlanta rookie Julian Gressel scored from the top of the box, getting past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Jake Gleeson in the 46th minute. It was Gressel’s first MLS goal.

Ridgewell then headed in the equalizer, and celebrated with his trademark “Ridgy Roll” on the turf for the sellout crowd at Providence Park.

The Timbers (5-3-3) had a good chance in stoppage time but David Guzman’s shot caromed off the left post.

Atlanta is 3-4-3.