Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Portland and Atlanta play…

Portland and Atlanta play to 1-1 draw

By ANNE M. PETERSON May 14, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.

Atlanta rookie Julian Gressel scored from the top of the box, getting past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Jake Gleeson in the 46th minute. It was Gressel’s first MLS goal.

Ridgewell then headed in the equalizer, and celebrated with his trademark “Ridgy Roll” on the turf for the sellout crowd at Providence Park.

The Timbers (5-3-3) had a good chance in stoppage time but David Guzman’s shot caromed off the left post.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Atlanta is 3-4-3.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Portland and Atlanta play…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.