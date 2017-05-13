Posey’s homer in 17th leads Giants past Reds 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey homered with one out in the 17th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-2) over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the week, ending the marathon game after 5 hours, 28 minutes. The Giants rushed out of the dugout to celebrate with Posey while the few fans remaining cheered.

Cory Gearrin (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 16th by striking out Billy Hamilton. He then stranded two more runners in the 17th to earn the win.

___

Advertisement

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball