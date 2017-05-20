Sports Listen

Predators-Ducks Sum

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:15 pm < a min read
Nashville 0 1 2—3
Anaheim 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Wagner 2 (Montour, Silfverberg), 12:46. 2, Nashville, Wilson 2 (Sissons, Subban), 19:19 (pp).

Third Period_3, Nashville, Aberg 1 (Forsberg, Ekholm), 11:01. 4, Nashville, Watson 2, 19:12.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-8_29. Anaheim 10-13-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 11-4 (33 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 9-5 (10-10), Bernier 1-1 (18-16).

A_17,307 (17,174).

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

