Predators-Ducks Sums

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
Nashville 2 1 0—3
Anaheim 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Arvidsson, Josi), 4:18. 2, Nashville, Neal 5 (Johansen, Ekholm), 8:32 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Vatanen 1 (Getzlaf, Kesler), 19:00 (pp). Penalties_Perry, ANA, (tripping), 10:31; Irwin, NSH, (tripping), 18:28.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Silfverberg 9 (Fowler, Rakell), 0:39. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 5 (Arvidsson), 7:59. 6, Anaheim, Kase 1 (Manson, Theodore), 10:41. 7, Anaheim, Ritchie 3 (Montour, Getzlaf), 17:07. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (high sticking), 17:39.

Third Period_8, Anaheim, Vermette 1 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 19:16. Penalties_Kesler, ANA, (tripping), 0:55.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-12_33. Anaheim 5-11-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 9-3 (26 shots-22 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-4 (33-30).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:39.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brad Kovachik.

