Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:38 pm < a min read
Share
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -106 at MIAMI -104
Arizona -107 at PITTSBURGH -103
Los Angeles -106 at ST. LOUIS -104
at NEW YORK -114 Milwaukee +104
Chicago -135 at SAN DIEGO +125
at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Washington +100
American League
at CLEVELAND -159 Oakland +149
New York -120 at BALTIMORE +110
Tampa Bay -115 at TEXAS +105
Boston -173 at CHICAGO +161
at KANSAS CITY OFF Detroit OFF
at MINNESOTA -125 Houston +115
Interleague
at TORONTO -160 Cincinnati +150
at COLORADO -135 Seattle +125
at LA ANGELS OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (225½) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.