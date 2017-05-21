Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Premier League looks to…

Premier League looks to introduce video replays in 2018

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is aiming to use video replays from the 2018-19 season after deciding to allow other competitions to experience the technology’s teething problems.

FIFA is trialing video assistant referees at its events and Germany’s Bundesliga will follow the Netherlands by adopting them from next season in August.

But Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore says England has “certain demands that other leagues perhaps don’t have.”

Speaking to broadcaster Sky Sports, Scudamore added that because of the “intensity and pace of play we want to make sure the decisions can be made quickly. We want to make sure there isn’t too much interruption in the game.”

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmaking body, is yet to give the final approval for video replays to be rolled out globally.

Related Topics
Sports News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Premier League looks to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.