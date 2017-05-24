Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Prince hits game-winner with…

Prince hits game-winner with 4.5 seconds left for Liberty

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:15 am < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Epiphanny Prince hit a go-ahead jumper with 4.5 seconds left and the New York Liberty held off the Phoenix Mercury 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Prince dribbled down the clock and used two high screens to sink the jumper from the wing. After a timeout, Leilani Mitchell drove to the basket but her shot was blocked by Sugar Rodgers.

Prince was 10 of 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 24 points. Tina Charles added 22 points and 11 rebounds for New York (2-1), which is ranked fourth in the AP power poll.

Phoenix (2-2) struggled offensively for much of the game without star Diana Taurasi. She was serving a one-game suspension after an incident in last Friday’s game against San Antonio. She was called for a technical foul during the game but the league office ruled it a level two flagrant foul.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

New York led by 15 points with 2:47 left in the third quarter but Phoenix closed on a 12-0 run and led 67-62 with 2:51 left. Prince hit a 3-pointer and Kia Vaughn a hook shot to tie it with 1:42 left to set up the exciting finish.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 19 points and six blocks.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Prince hits game-winner with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.