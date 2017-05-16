Purdue’s Haas opts to return for final season over NBA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Isaac Hass has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to school for his senior season.

The announcement comes more than a week before the deadline to opt out.

Haas issued a statement Tuesday saying he learned a lot about what he needs to work on before the end of next season. Coach Matt Painter also issued a statement, saying the Boilermakers were “excited” that the 7-foot-2 Haas was returning.

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, shooting 58.7 percent from the field. He has scored 1,041 career points.

Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan and forward Vince Edwards also declared for the draft but have not announced whether they will stay in it.

___

