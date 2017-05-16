Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Purdue's Haas opts to…

Purdue’s Haas opts to return for final season over NBA

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Share

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Isaac Hass has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to school for his senior season.

The announcement comes more than a week before the deadline to opt out.

Haas issued a statement Tuesday saying he learned a lot about what he needs to work on before the end of next season. Coach Matt Painter also issued a statement, saying the Boilermakers were “excited” that the 7-foot-2 Haas was returning.

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, shooting 58.7 percent from the field. He has scored 1,041 career points.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan and forward Vince Edwards also declared for the draft but have not announced whether they will stay in it.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Purdue's Haas opts to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

EOD training dive

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.