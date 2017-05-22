Sports Listen

Rams All-Pro Donald skips opening OTAs during contract talks

By GREG BEACHAM May 22, 2017 6:07 pm < a min read
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has skipped the Los Angeles Rams’ first day of organized team activities while he negotiates a long-term contract extension with the club.

Rams general manager Les Snead says the team knew Donald wouldn’t be at their training complex Monday.

Snead acknowledged Donald’s absence is because of their contract negotiations, which are reaching “the serious part.” The GM is confident Donald will be a long-term fixture on the Rams’ line.

The Rams exercised their fifth-year option for 2018 on Donald last month. He will make nearly $7 million next year. Snead has repeatedly said the Rams plan to sign Donald to a long-term deal.

Donald is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro in his three-year career.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

