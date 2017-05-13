Rangers rally earlier for 5th straight win, 6-5 over A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Texas Rangers rallied earlier this time, beating the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.
The Rangers loaded the bases in the seventh when reliever Ryan Dull (1-2) allowed a hit and two walks before Liam Hendriks took over on the mound.
Andrus then grounded a single through the left side of the infield to tie it at 4. Mazara followed by lining a two-run double over left fielder Khris Davis and to the wall.
Texas had won 5-2 each of the previous two nights, scoring four runs in the ninth inning capped by three-run homers both times. Mike Napoli’s game-ending homer beat San Diego on Thursday night, and Joey Gallo’s blast won the series opener against Oakland on Friday night.
Tony Barnette (1-0) got the latest win despite allowing three hits and a run in one inning. Keona Kela gave up a run in the eighth before Matt Bush struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.