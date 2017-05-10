Rays 12, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Bonifacio pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Perez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|2-Butera pr-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gordon lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.063
|Moss dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.150
|Cuthbert 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|0
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Robertson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Morrison 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Weeks Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.203
|Rasmus rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.320
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Norris c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|37
|12
|16
|12
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|103
|210
|05x—12
|16
|0
a-grounded out for Longoria in the 8th.
1-ran for Cain in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 7th.
E_Escobar (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Soler (1), Longoria (9). 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Morrison (9), off Hammel; Weeks Jr. (2), off Hammel; Rasmus (3), off Moylan. RBIs_Soler (1), Dickerson (12), Miller (13), Morrison 3 (23), Weeks Jr. 2 (5), Rasmus 4 (8), Norris (11). SF_Miller, Morrison.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Soler, Moss 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Morrison, Kiermaier). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Robertson. FIDP_Morrison. GIDP_Soler.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Cuthbert); Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hammel, L, 1-4
|7
|13
|7
|6
|1
|6
|107
|5.97
|Moylan
|1
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|20
|7.62
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, W, 3-1
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|101
|3.04
|Diaz
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|5.74
HBP_Hammel (Dickerson), Archer (Perez). WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:49. A_9,320 (31,042).
