Rays 12, Royals 1

Rays 12, Royals 1

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 10:09 pm < a min read
Share
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Cain cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284
1-Bonifacio pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .291
Perez c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .284
2-Butera pr-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Gordon lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .164
Soler rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .063
Moss dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .150
Cuthbert 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Totals 34 1 8 1 0 13
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 4 3 2 1 0 0 .328
Miller 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .195
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
a-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Morrison 1b 3 2 1 3 1 1 .250
Weeks Jr. dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .203
Rasmus rf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .320
Beckham ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .264
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Norris c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .217
Totals 37 12 16 12 3 7
Kansas City 000 000 001— 1 8 1
Tampa Bay 103 210 05x—12 16 0

a-grounded out for Longoria in the 8th.

1-ran for Cain in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 7th.

E_Escobar (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Soler (1), Longoria (9). 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Morrison (9), off Hammel; Weeks Jr. (2), off Hammel; Rasmus (3), off Moylan. RBIs_Soler (1), Dickerson (12), Miller (13), Morrison 3 (23), Weeks Jr. 2 (5), Rasmus 4 (8), Norris (11). SF_Miller, Morrison.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Soler, Moss 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Morrison, Kiermaier). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Robertson. FIDP_Morrison. GIDP_Soler.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Cuthbert); Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hammel, L, 1-4 7 13 7 6 1 6 107 5.97
Moylan 1 3 5 5 2 1 20 7.62
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, W, 3-1 8 5 0 0 0 11 101 3.04
Diaz 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 5.74

HBP_Hammel (Dickerson), Archer (Perez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:49. A_9,320 (31,042).

