Real Madrid wins its 1st Spanish title since 2012

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two minutes into the match and Karim Benzema sealed the victory in the second half. That gave Madrid a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, which rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Madrid entered the last round needing a draw to avoid its worst title drought since the 1980s and keep Barcelona from its third straight championship.

Zinedine Zidane’s team won its 33rd league title.