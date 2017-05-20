Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Real Salt Lake-Sounders, Sums

Real Salt Lake-Sounders, Sums

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:18 pm < a min read
Share
Real Salt Lake 0 0—0
Seattle 1 0—1

First half_1, Seattle, Shipp, 2 (Svensson), 42nd minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Sunny, Real Salt Lake, 25th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 75th.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Reagan Dunk, Aaron Maund, Justin Schmidt, Chris Schuler; Sunny (Luke Mulholland, 75th), Kyle Beckerman, Omar Holness (Jefferson Savarino, 57th), Albert Rusnak, Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 74th); Joao Plata.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Brad Evans (Jordy Delem, 66th), Chad Marshall; Osvaldo Alonso, Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Alvaro Fernandez, 63rd), Gustav Svensson; Clint Dempsey (Will Bruin, 81st), Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Real Salt Lake-Sounders, Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.