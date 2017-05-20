Real Salt Lake-Sounders, Sums

|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0—0
|Seattle
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Seattle, Shipp, 2 (Svensson), 42nd minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Sunny, Real Salt Lake, 25th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 75th.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Referee_Kevin Stott.
___
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Reagan Dunk, Aaron Maund, Justin Schmidt, Chris Schuler; Sunny (Luke Mulholland, 75th), Kyle Beckerman, Omar Holness (Jefferson Savarino, 57th), Albert Rusnak, Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 74th); Joao Plata.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Brad Evans (Jordy Delem, 66th), Chad Marshall; Osvaldo Alonso, Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Alvaro Fernandez, 63rd), Gustav Svensson; Clint Dempsey (Will Bruin, 81st), Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.