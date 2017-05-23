Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .257 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .206 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Gallo 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .193 Hoying cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304 DeShields lf 2 2 1 1 0 0 .294 Totals 36 6 13 4 0 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .281 Pedroia 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .293 Bogaerts ss 5 4 3 3 0 1 .329 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .287 Ramirez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267 Moreland 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .256 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Leon c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Marrero 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .154 Totals 34 11 12 8 8 7

Texas 001 011 210— 6 13 0 Boston 011 034 02x—11 12 1

E_Betts (3). LOB_Texas 5, Boston 8. 2B_Choo (4), Lucroy (8), Odor (7), Gallo (5), Pedroia (8), Bogaerts (10), Leon (4). HR_Gallo (14), off Scott. RBIs_Choo 2 (19), Gallo (30), DeShields (8), Pedroia 2 (19), Bogaerts 3 (15), Moreland 2 (23), Leon (14). SB_Benintendi (6). SF_DeShields, Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Boston 6 (Betts, Ramirez, Moreland 2, Bradley Jr., Marrero). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Andrus. FIDP_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus, Lucroy.

DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, DeShields); Boston 2 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 1-4 5 6 5 5 4 2 90 3.18 Alvarez 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 11 3.48 Jeffress 1-3 2 3 3 3 1 25 6.75 Barnette 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 37 5.60 Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.14 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 3-5 6 2-3 11 5 4 0 4 111 4.35 Hembree 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.22 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 1.59 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1, Claudio 2-2, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Porcello (DeShields). WP_Cashner 2, Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:23. A_34,769 (37,499).