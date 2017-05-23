Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:45 pm < a min read
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .257
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .206
Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Gallo 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .193
Hoying cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304
DeShields lf 2 2 1 1 0 0 .294
Totals 36 6 13 4 0 5
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .281
Pedroia 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .293
Bogaerts ss 5 4 3 3 0 1 .329
Benintendi lf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .287
Ramirez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267
Moreland 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .256
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Leon c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Marrero 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .154
Totals 34 11 12 8 8 7
Texas 001 011 210— 6 13 0
Boston 011 034 02x—11 12 1

E_Betts (3). LOB_Texas 5, Boston 8. 2B_Choo (4), Lucroy (8), Odor (7), Gallo (5), Pedroia (8), Bogaerts (10), Leon (4). HR_Gallo (14), off Scott. RBIs_Choo 2 (19), Gallo (30), DeShields (8), Pedroia 2 (19), Bogaerts 3 (15), Moreland 2 (23), Leon (14). SB_Benintendi (6). SF_DeShields, Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Boston 6 (Betts, Ramirez, Moreland 2, Bradley Jr., Marrero). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Andrus. FIDP_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus, Lucroy.

Advertisement

DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, DeShields); Boston 2 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 1-4 5 6 5 5 4 2 90 3.18
Alvarez 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 11 3.48
Jeffress 1-3 2 3 3 3 1 25 6.75
Barnette 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 37 5.60
Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.14
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 3-5 6 2-3 11 5 4 0 4 111 4.35
Hembree 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.22
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 1.59
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1, Claudio 2-2, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Porcello (DeShields). WP_Cashner 2, Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:23. A_34,769 (37,499).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox 11, Rangers 6
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.