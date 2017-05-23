Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Gallo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Hoying cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|DeShields lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|4
|0
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.329
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Marrero 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Totals
|34
|11
|12
|8
|8
|7
|Texas
|001
|011
|210—
|6
|13
|0
|Boston
|011
|034
|02x—11
|12
|1
E_Betts (3). LOB_Texas 5, Boston 8. 2B_Choo (4), Lucroy (8), Odor (7), Gallo (5), Pedroia (8), Bogaerts (10), Leon (4). HR_Gallo (14), off Scott. RBIs_Choo 2 (19), Gallo (30), DeShields (8), Pedroia 2 (19), Bogaerts 3 (15), Moreland 2 (23), Leon (14). SB_Benintendi (6). SF_DeShields, Moreland.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Boston 6 (Betts, Ramirez, Moreland 2, Bradley Jr., Marrero). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Boston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Andrus. FIDP_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus, Lucroy.
DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, DeShields); Boston 2 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|90
|3.18
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|3.48
|Jeffress
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|25
|6.75
|Barnette
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|37
|5.60
|Claudio
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.14
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 3-5
|6
|2-3
|11
|5
|4
|0
|4
|111
|4.35
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.22
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.59
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1, Claudio 2-2, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Porcello (DeShields). WP_Cashner 2, Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:23. A_34,769 (37,499).