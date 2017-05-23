Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:45 pm < a min read
Share
Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 0 2 2 Betts rf 4 2 1 0
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 4 1 2 2
Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 4 3 3
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 0
Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 1 0 0
Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 2 2
Gallo 3b 4 2 2 1 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0
Hoying cf 4 1 2 0 Leon c 4 0 1 1
DShelds lf 2 2 1 1 Marrero 3b 3 2 1 0
Totals 36 6 13 4 Totals 34 11 12 8
Texas 001 011 210— 6
Boston 011 034 02x—11

E_Betts (3). DP_Texas 1, Boston 2. LOB_Texas 5, Boston 8. 2B_Choo (4), Lucroy (8), Odor (7), Gallo (5), Pedroia (8), Bogaerts (10), Leon (4). HR_Gallo (14). SB_Benintendi (6). SF_DeShields (2), Moreland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cashner L,1-4 5 6 5 5 4 2
Alvarez 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Jeffress 1-3 2 3 3 3 1
Barnette 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Porcello W,3-5 6 2-3 11 5 4 0 4
Hembree 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Porcello (DeShields). WP_Cashner 2, Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.

Advertisement

T_3:23. A_34,769 (37,499).

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox 11, Rangers 6
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.