Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

|Texas
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gallo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoying cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|DShelds lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Marrero 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|4
|Totals
|34
|11
|12
|8
|Texas
|001
|011
|210—
|6
|Boston
|011
|034
|02x—11
E_Betts (3). DP_Texas 1, Boston 2. LOB_Texas 5, Boston 8. 2B_Choo (4), Lucroy (8), Odor (7), Gallo (5), Pedroia (8), Bogaerts (10), Leon (4). HR_Gallo (14). SB_Benintendi (6). SF_DeShields (2), Moreland (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cashner L,1-4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jeffress
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Barnette
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Claudio
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Porcello W,3-5
|6
|2-3
|11
|5
|4
|0
|4
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Porcello (DeShields). WP_Cashner 2, Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:23. A_34,769 (37,499).
