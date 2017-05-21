Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

|Boston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ra.Dvis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Pinder 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Marrero 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|12
|15
|11
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Boston
|200
|022
|015—12
|Oakland
|010
|200
|000—
|3
E_Canha (4), Pinder (2), Phegley (2). DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_H.Ramirez (4), Bradley Jr. (2), Vazquez (6), Pinder (4). HR_Moreland (5), Pinder (5). SB_Bogaerts (7), Benintendi 2 (5), Vazquez (2). CS_Pedroia (2). SF_Benintendi (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez W,3-1
|8
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Triggs L,5-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|7
|Wahl
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Axford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:11. A_20,691 (37,090).
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.