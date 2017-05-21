Sports Listen

Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
Boston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 2 1 1 Ra.Dvis cf 4 0 1 0
Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 1 Canha rf 4 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 4 2 3 2 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 5 1 1 2 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 5 2 2 1 Healy 1b 4 1 1 0
Vazquez c 5 2 3 1 Pinder 2b 4 2 2 2
Marrero 3b 5 0 1 2 Phegley c 3 0 1 1
Rosales ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 12 15 11 Totals 33 3 6 3
Boston 200 022 015—12
Oakland 010 200 000— 3

E_Canha (4), Pinder (2), Phegley (2). DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_H.Ramirez (4), Bradley Jr. (2), Vazquez (6), Pinder (4). HR_Moreland (5), Pinder (5). SB_Bogaerts (7), Benintendi 2 (5), Vazquez (2). CS_Pedroia (2). SF_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez W,3-1 8 6 3 3 1 8
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Triggs L,5-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 3 7
Wahl 1 2 0 0 1 0
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Axford 1 1 1 1 0 0
Smith 1 4 5 5 2 0

WP_Triggs.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. A_20,691 (37,090).

