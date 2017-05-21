Sports Listen

Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 1 1 2 1 .282
Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .288
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .320
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280
Ramirez dh 4 2 3 2 1 0 .273
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .208
Vazquez c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .329
Marrero 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .139
Totals 39 12 15 11 6 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Canha rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Pinder 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .286
Phegley c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .229
Rosales ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9
Boston 200 022 015—12 15 0
Oakland 010 200 000— 3 6 3

a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.

E_Canha (4), Pinder (2), Phegley (2). LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (4), Bradley Jr. (2), Vazquez (6), Pinder (4). HR_Moreland (5), off Triggs; Pinder (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Betts (28), Pedroia (17), Benintendi (24), Ramirez 2 (20), Moreland 2 (21), Bradley Jr. (11), Vazquez (6), Marrero 2 (4), Pinder 2 (11), Phegley (5). SB_Bogaerts (7), Benintendi 2 (5), Vazquez (2). CS_Pedroia (2). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Boston 4 for 14; Oakland 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Marrero 2, Vazquez. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_Oakland 2 (R.Davis, Healy), (Pinder, Rosales, Healy).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-1 8 6 3 3 1 8 98 3.10
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.86
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Triggs, L, 5-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 3 7 101 2.77
Wahl 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 3.18
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.57
Axford 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 9.00
Smith 1 4 5 5 2 0 33 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wahl 1-0, Coulombe 2-0. WP_Triggs.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. A_20,691 (37,090).

