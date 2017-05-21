Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 2 1 1 2 1 .282 Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .288 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .320 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280 Ramirez dh 4 2 3 2 1 0 .273 Moreland 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .208 Vazquez c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .329 Marrero 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .139 Totals 39 12 15 11 6 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Canha rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Pinder 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .286 Phegley c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Rosales ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9

Boston 200 022 015—12 15 0 Oakland 010 200 000— 3 6 3

a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.

E_Canha (4), Pinder (2), Phegley (2). LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (4), Bradley Jr. (2), Vazquez (6), Pinder (4). HR_Moreland (5), off Triggs; Pinder (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Betts (28), Pedroia (17), Benintendi (24), Ramirez 2 (20), Moreland 2 (21), Bradley Jr. (11), Vazquez (6), Marrero 2 (4), Pinder 2 (11), Phegley (5). SB_Bogaerts (7), Benintendi 2 (5), Vazquez (2). CS_Pedroia (2). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Boston 4 for 14; Oakland 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Marrero 2, Vazquez. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_Oakland 2 (R.Davis, Healy), (Pinder, Rosales, Healy).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 3-1 8 6 3 3 1 8 98 3.10 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Triggs, L, 5-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 3 7 101 2.77 Wahl 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 3.18 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.57 Axford 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 9.00 Smith 1 4 5 5 2 0 33 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wahl 1-0, Coulombe 2-0. WP_Triggs.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:11. A_20,691 (37,090).