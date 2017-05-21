Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.282
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Ramirez dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Vazquez c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Marrero 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.139
|Totals
|39
|12
|15
|11
|6
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Pinder 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Boston
|200
|022
|015—12
|15
|0
|Oakland
|010
|200
|000—
|3
|6
|3
a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.
E_Canha (4), Pinder (2), Phegley (2). LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (4), Bradley Jr. (2), Vazquez (6), Pinder (4). HR_Moreland (5), off Triggs; Pinder (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Betts (28), Pedroia (17), Benintendi (24), Ramirez 2 (20), Moreland 2 (21), Bradley Jr. (11), Vazquez (6), Marrero 2 (4), Pinder 2 (11), Phegley (5). SB_Bogaerts (7), Benintendi 2 (5), Vazquez (2). CS_Pedroia (2). SF_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Boston 4 for 14; Oakland 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Marrero 2, Vazquez. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Moreland.
DP_Oakland 2 (R.Davis, Healy), (Pinder, Rosales, Healy).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-1
|8
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|98
|3.10
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Triggs, L, 5-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|7
|101
|2.77
|Wahl
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.18
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.57
|Axford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|9.00
|Smith
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|33
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wahl 1-0, Coulombe 2-0. WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:11. A_20,691 (37,090).