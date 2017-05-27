Sports Listen

Sports News

Red Sox 6, Mariners 0

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .337
Valencia 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Motter lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Heredia rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .288
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148
Dyson cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Ramirez dh 3 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .211
Leon c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Totals 31 6 9 6 2 3
Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 0
Boston 300 002 01x—6 9 0

LOB_Seattle 5, Boston 5. HR_Bradley Jr. (5), off Whalen. RBIs_Bogaerts (18), Benintendi (27), Moreland (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (13), Leon (15). SB_Dyson (14), Betts (8), Ramirez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Segura 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; Boston 4 for 5.

Runners moved up_Moreland.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Whalen, L, 0-1 5 1-3 7 5 5 2 0 89 8.44
Lawrence 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 35 7.45
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson, W, 2-0 9 5 0 0 0 8 109 2.57

HBP_Whalen 2 (Pedroia,Ramirez). WP_Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:23. A_36,985 (37,499).

