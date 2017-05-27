Red Sox 6, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Motter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.211
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|2
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|300
|002
|01x—6
|9
|0
LOB_Seattle 5, Boston 5. HR_Bradley Jr. (5), off Whalen. RBIs_Bogaerts (18), Benintendi (27), Moreland (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (13), Leon (15). SB_Dyson (14), Betts (8), Ramirez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Segura 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; Boston 4 for 5.
Runners moved up_Moreland.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whalen, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|0
|89
|8.44
|Lawrence
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|7.45
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson, W, 2-0
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|109
|2.57
HBP_Whalen 2 (Pedroia,Ramirez). WP_Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:23. A_36,985 (37,499).