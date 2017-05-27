Red Sox 6, Mariners 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .337 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Motter lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Heredia rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148 Dyson cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217 Totals 32 0 5 0 0 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Ramirez dh 3 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .211 Leon c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Totals 31 6 9 6 2 3

Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 300 002 01x—6 9 0

LOB_Seattle 5, Boston 5. HR_Bradley Jr. (5), off Whalen. RBIs_Bogaerts (18), Benintendi (27), Moreland (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (13), Leon (15). SB_Dyson (14), Betts (8), Ramirez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Segura 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; Boston 4 for 5.

Runners moved up_Moreland.

Advertisement

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Whalen, L, 0-1 5 1-3 7 5 5 2 0 89 8.44 Lawrence 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 35 7.45 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson, W, 2-0 9 5 0 0 0 8 109 2.57

HBP_Whalen 2 (Pedroia,Ramirez). WP_Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:23. A_36,985 (37,499).