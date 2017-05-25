Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

Texas Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Pedroia 2b 2 1 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 Rtledge 2b 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 2 2 Odor dh 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 0 0 0 Rua lf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 1 Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0 Kozma 2b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 Marrero 3b 4 1 1 2 Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 32 6 10 6

Texas 000 101 000—2 Boston 202 000 02x—6

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B_Vazquez (7). HR_Andrus (6), Bogaerts (1), Marrero (1). SB_DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Martinez L,1-3 5 7 4 4 2 4 Alvarez 0 0 0 0 1 0 Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kela 1 0 0 0 2 2 Claudio 1 3 2 2 0 0 Boston Pomeranz W,4-3 6 4 2 2 1 11 Hembree H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Scott H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3

D.Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Alvarez (Moreland), by Kimbrel (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_33,484 (37,499).