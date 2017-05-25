Sports Listen

Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Pedroia 2b 2 1 0 0
Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 Rtledge 2b 2 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 2 2
Odor dh 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 0 0 0
Rua lf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 1
Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0
Kozma 2b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 4 1 2 0
Marrero 3b 4 1 1 2
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 32 6 10 6
Texas 000 101 000—2
Boston 202 000 02x—6

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B_Vazquez (7). HR_Andrus (6), Bogaerts (1), Marrero (1). SB_DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Martinez L,1-3 5 7 4 4 2 4
Alvarez 0 0 0 0 1 0
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 2 2
Claudio 1 3 2 2 0 0
Boston
Pomeranz W,4-3 6 4 2 2 1 11
Hembree H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Scott H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3

D.Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Alvarez (Moreland), by Kimbrel (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_33,484 (37,499).

