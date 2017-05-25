Sports Listen

Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .287
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .270
Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .276
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Odor dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .207
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .193
Rua lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Kozma 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .174
Totals 31 2 4 2 1 19
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Pedroia 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .288
Rutledge 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .335
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .288
Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Moreland 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .204
Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .338
Marrero 3b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .178
Totals 32 6 10 6 5 7
Texas 000 101 000—2 4 0
Boston 202 000 02x—6 10 0

LOB_Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B_Vazquez (7). HR_Andrus (6), off Pomeranz; Bogaerts (1), off Martinez; Marrero (1), off Claudio. RBIs_Andrus (22), Mazara (32), Bogaerts 2 (17), Benintendi (26), Moreland (25), Marrero 2 (6). SB_DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Vazquez, Marrero). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Boston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vazquez. GIDP_Betts, Vazquez.

DP_Texas 2 (Kozma, Napoli), (Andrus, Kozma, Napoli).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 1-3 5 7 4 4 2 4 95 4.69
Alvarez 0 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.48
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.30
Kela 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 3.71
Claudio 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 2.86
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, W, 4-3 6 4 2 2 1 11 96 4.70
Hembree, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.09
Scott, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.54
Barnes, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.48
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.87

Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-0. HBP_Alvarez (Moreland), Kimbrel (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_33,484 (37,499).

