Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .287 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .270 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .276 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Odor dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .207 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .193 Rua lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Kozma 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Totals 31 2 4 2 1 19

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Pedroia 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .288 Rutledge 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .335 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .288 Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Moreland 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .204 Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .338 Marrero 3b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .178 Totals 32 6 10 6 5 7

Texas 000 101 000—2 4 0 Boston 202 000 02x—6 10 0

LOB_Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B_Vazquez (7). HR_Andrus (6), off Pomeranz; Bogaerts (1), off Martinez; Marrero (1), off Claudio. RBIs_Andrus (22), Mazara (32), Bogaerts 2 (17), Benintendi (26), Moreland (25), Marrero 2 (6). SB_DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Vazquez, Marrero). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Boston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vazquez. GIDP_Betts, Vazquez.

DP_Texas 2 (Kozma, Napoli), (Andrus, Kozma, Napoli).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 1-3 5 7 4 4 2 4 95 4.69 Alvarez 0 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.48 Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.30 Kela 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 3.71 Claudio 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 2.86 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, W, 4-3 6 4 2 2 1 11 96 4.70 Hembree, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.09 Scott, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.54 Barnes, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.48 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.87

Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-0. HBP_Alvarez (Moreland), Kimbrel (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_33,484 (37,499).