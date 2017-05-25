Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.193
|Rua lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Gallo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Kozma 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|19
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Rutledge 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.335
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Marrero 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.178
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|5
|7
|Texas
|000
|101
|000—2
|4
|0
|Boston
|202
|000
|02x—6
|10
|0
LOB_Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B_Vazquez (7). HR_Andrus (6), off Pomeranz; Bogaerts (1), off Martinez; Marrero (1), off Claudio. RBIs_Andrus (22), Mazara (32), Bogaerts 2 (17), Benintendi (26), Moreland (25), Marrero 2 (6). SB_DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Vazquez, Marrero). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Boston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vazquez. GIDP_Betts, Vazquez.
DP_Texas 2 (Kozma, Napoli), (Andrus, Kozma, Napoli).
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 1-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|95
|4.69
|Alvarez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.48
|Barnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.30
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.71
|Claudio
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|2.86
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, W, 4-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|96
|4.70
|Hembree, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.09
|Scott, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.54
|Barnes, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.48
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.87
Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-0. HBP_Alvarez (Moreland), Kimbrel (Mazara).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:23. A_33,484 (37,499).