Renfroe’s 2-run homer in 10th gives Padres 6-5 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer with no outs in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Renfroe’s homer to left, his seventh, came off Oliver Drake (2-1) with Erick Aybar aboard on a leadoff single. Renfroe drove in four runs a day after homering and driving in three during a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The Brewers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning on Eric Sogard’s homer with one out against Jose Torres (2-2).

Sogard, a former Padres farmhand, hit a high, arcing shot to right, his second. He was called up from Triple-A on Friday and made his first big league appearance since Oct. 2, 2015. He missed all of last season after having knee surgery.

The Brewers tied it at 4 in the eighth. Hernan Perez’s leadoff fly ball to shallow right off Brad Hand went for a triple when second baseman Cory Spangenberg and right fielder Renfroe both went for it and missed. Perez scored the tying run on Domingo Santana’s RBI single to right with one out. Santana was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Santana had three hits and drove in three runs.

That blew what would have been San Diego starter Luis Perdomo’s first win of the season. Perdomo struck out a career-high nine and hit an RBI triple and a double, yet got his sixth straight no-decision to open the season, a Padres record.

Perdomo’s two-out triple to center in the second gave the Padres a 3-0 lead. It brought in Renfroe, who hit a two-run double with one out.

Perdomo doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Spangenberg’s single to make it 4-2.

The Brewers scored twice in the fourth. Perdomo hit Sogard with a pitch leading off and then allowed three straight singles, including Santana’s two-run base knock to center.

Jesus Aguilar homered to straightaway center field off Perdomo in the sixth, his third.

Perdomo allowed three runs and five hits, with no walks. His previous strikeout high was eight against Baltimore on June 21, 2016.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames got the night off because he wasn’t feeling well and 3B Travis Shaw was out of the lineup with a swollen index finger suffered Sunday.

Padres: Manager Andy Green said a CT scan revealed LF Travis Jankowski has a fracture in his left foot and he’ll be out an additional six weeks. Jankowski fouled a ball off his foot April 14 in Atlanta and was placed on the DL on April 24, retroactive to April 23.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 3.99) looks to break through at Petco Park, where he is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA in two starts.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (2-4, 4.34) is looking for his first win in five starts. He has two losses and two no-decisions since beating Arizona 4-1 on April 20.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball