Report details Texans WR Mumphery punishment at Michigan St

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 3:04 pm < a min read
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police documents say Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled from a Michigan State graduate studies program last year for a sexual misconduct violation.

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Mumphery was accused of sexually assaulting a student in March 2015. A campus police report says they agreed to meet in her dorm room, but contains conflicting accounts of what happened and whether it was consensual.

Prosecutors opted not to file charges and the woman didn’t return contact.

Mumphery has played two seasons with the Texans. The Texans declined comment in a statement to The Associated Press beyond saying team officials are “gathering information.” Mumphery’s agent, Kennard McGuire, declined comment to the Free Press.

The incident is the third case of alleged sexual misconduct involving several current and former Michigan State players during the past three years. One player has been charged.

