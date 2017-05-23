Sports Listen

Report: Texas city to pay family $850,000 for fatal shooting

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 3:07 pm < a min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas city will pay $850,000 to the family of an unarmed black college football player who was shot and killed by a white police officer responding to an August 2015 burglary call at a car dealership.

An Arlington City Council report obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicates the payment will settle a claim filed by the family of 19-year-old Christian Taylor.

Taylor was seen in security footage vandalizing cars at the dealership and then crashing a car into the showroom.

He was shot by rookie officer Brad Miller, who claimed Taylor was advancing toward him.

Police Chief Will Johnson fired Miller days later, saying he used poor judgment. A grand jury last June declined to indict Miller.

Taylor played football at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

