Revolution-Red Bulls, Sums

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
New England 1 0—1
New York 0 2—2

First half_1, New England, Nguyen, 10 (penalty kick), 9th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 12, 47th. 3, New York, Royer, 6 (Lawrence), 74th.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Watson, New England, 39th; Martins, New York, 79th; Muyl, New York, 88th; Kouassi, New England, 94th; Bunbury, New England, 97th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Chris Tierney, Je-Vaughn Watson (Teal Bunbury, 82nd), London Woodberry; Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie (Scott Caldwell, 79th), Xavier Kouassi, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe; Kei Kamara (Juan Agudelo, 66th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Damien Perrinelle; Sean Akira Davis, Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long (Connor Lade, 86th), Felipe Martins, Daniel Royer (Alex Muyl, 79th), Sal Zizzo; Michele Grella (Gonzalo Veron, 70th), Bradley Wright-Phillips.

