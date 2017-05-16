Sports Listen

Robinson Cano latest to land on 10-day DL for Mariners

By TIM BOOTH May 16, 2017 7:33 pm < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a quadriceps strain, the latest Seattle player to be sidelined by injury.

Seattle placed Cano on the disabled list on Tuesday after he missed the previous five games due to the strain. Cano underwent an MRI that confirmed the strain and the Mariners decided a few extra days of rest would be the best move.

Cano is the ninth Seattle player to land on the disabled list since the start of the regular season and sixth since April 26. Cano is hitting .296 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 34 games.

Cano’s move to the disabled list wasn’t the only major news with Seattle. The Mariners are also moving young reliever Edwin Diaz out of the closer role because of struggles with his mechanics. Diaz walked four batters and recorded just one out in Monday’s victory.

