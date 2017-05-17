Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies-Twins game postponed by…

Rockies-Twins game postponed by stormy weather

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI May 17, 2017 8:43 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to stormy weather.

Dark clouds rolled in right around the scheduled first pitch and heavy rains, wind and lightning pelted Target Field for the next hour before officials called the game. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

It’s already the fourth postponement for the Twins this season. The Rockies have now had two postponements.

It means that an intriguing matchup between Twins right-hander Ervin Santana and Rockies righty German Marquez will have to wait for another day.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies-Twins game postponed by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary visits BMW plant

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.