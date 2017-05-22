Sports Listen

Trending:

Federal gov't unscathed by WannaCry attackHow SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Romanian border police say…

Romanian border police say Turkey canceled Kanter’s passport

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:09 am < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian border police say Turkish authorities canceled the passport of Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, who was briefly detained at a Romanian airport.

Spokesman Fabian Badila told The Associated Press on Monday that Kanter arrived Saturday at about 1 p.m. from Frankfurt at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport, traveling on a Turkish passport.

Badila said “my colleagues discovered … that the passport had been canceled by Turkish authorities, and legally he is not allowed to enter Romania.”

Fabila said Kanter remained in the airport’s transit area and was told “he can leave wherever he wants.” He said Kanter took a flight at about 5 p.m. via London on his way to the United States.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Kanter, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that he believed he was held because of his political views.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Romanian border police say…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.