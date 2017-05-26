Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rory McIlroy skipping Memorial…

Rory McIlroy skipping Memorial because of rib injury

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:26 pm < a min read
Share

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament next week because of a nagging rib injury that also forced him to miss the European Tour event this week in England.

“It’s disappointing to miss the Memorial Tournament,” McIlroy said Friday in a statement released by tournament officials. “This tournament attracts such a stellar field, and I was excited to try and better my fourth-place finish from last year. The Memorial Tournament is one of the best tour stops of the year and I hope everyone involved has a great week”

The second-ranked McIlroy sustained a hairline fracture during the South African Open in January, causing him to miss four tournaments over seven weeks. He played four times in six weeks upon his return until taking a post-Masters break to get married. The injury surfaced again from long practice sessions leading to The Players Championship.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rory McIlroy skipping Memorial…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.