Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals-Yankees game postponed, rescheduled…

Royals-Yankees game postponed, rescheduled for Sept. 25

By MIKE FITZPATRICK May 25, 2017 9:33 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain.

The announcement was made on a wet Thursday morning in New York City about five hours before the teams were supposed to play the finale of a four-game series. The local forecast called for inclement weather much of the day.

Instead, the game will be made up on Sept. 25 at Yankee Stadium at the start of New York’s final regular-season homestand.

Struggling ace Masahiro Tanaka had been lined up to start for New York. The right-hander has allowed 14 runs and seven homers over 4 2/3 innings in his last two starts. He is 5-3 with a 6.56 ERA in nine outings this year.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was slated to get his first major league start for the Royals. He made nine relief appearances two years ago.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals-Yankees game postponed, rescheduled…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.