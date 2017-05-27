Sports Listen

Royals’ Yost, Hosmer ejected in first inning against Indians

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City manager Ned Yost and first baseman Eric Hosmer have been ejected in the first inning of the Royals’ game against the Cleveland Indians.

Hosmer was thrown out after striking out with the bases loaded and no outs Saturday. He tried to check his swing on a 1-2 pitch, but third base umpire David Rackley ruled he went around.

Hosmer was ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke after shouting and waving his hand at Rackley. Yost was tossed by Welke soon after the manager left the dugout.

Cheslor Cuthbert replaced Hosmer at first base and batted fourth.

