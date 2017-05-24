Sports Listen

Russia set to reclaim a seat on the FIFA Council

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia is set to reclaim the spot on the FIFA Council stripped from the country’s deputy prime minister.

UEFA says 2018 World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin is the only applicant to fill Vitaly Mutko’s seat.

Sorokin must pass an eligibility test by a FIFA review panel to be the candidate for a Sept. 20 vote.

Mutko, who is also the chairman of the World Cup organizing committee, was blocked by the FIFA panel because of a conflict with his government duties.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
However, a seat on the FIFA Council stayed vacant when a candidate from Iceland withdrew during the campaign.

