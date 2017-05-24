Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russian, Azerbaijani Olympic cyclists…

Russian, Azerbaijani Olympic cyclists banned for doping

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:10 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A pair of Olympic cyclists from Russia and Azerbaijan have been banned for doping by the International Cycling Union.

The UCI says Tatyana Antoshina of Russia was given a four-year ban after testing positive for GHRP-2, which increases growth hormone levels in the body. Antoshina has won various road races around the world and finished 12th in the time trial and 25th in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics.

Maksym Averin of Azerbaijan was given a 15-month ban after testing positive in December for the banned substance meldonium. Averin is a sprinter who competed in the road race at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he failed to finish.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russian, Azerbaijani Olympic cyclists…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.