Russian MMA fighter accused of attacking official

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 11:52 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian mixed martial arts fighters face punishment following an alleged attack on an official after a decision went against one of them in the ring.

Up-and-coming fighter Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov lost a split decision to fellow Russian Georgy Kichigin at an event in Kazakhstan on Friday night.

Khiramagomedov and his brother Gamzat later allegedly confronted the vice-president of the Russian MMA Union, a sanctioning body, in a hotel.

The Russian MMA Union alleges Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov “unexpectedly struck” vice president Radmir Gabdullin, leaving him needing medical treatment for concussion and a badly broken jaw.

The Russian MMA Union, which oversees various competitions and promotions in the post-Soviet region, says it will “impose sanctions” on both brothers.

