Russia’s Fernandes out of Confed Cup, Dzagoev doubtful

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:10 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia defender Mario Fernandes has been ruled out of next month’s Confederations Cup, and midfielder Alan Dzagoev is an injury doubt.

Fernandes’ club, CSKA Moscow, says the naturalized Brazilian will need an operation on his nose.

CSKA chief executive Roman Babaev tells Russia’s Tass news agency that Fernandes will “definitely not play” at the Confederations Cup, while it’s “unclear” if teammate Dzagoev will be able to represent his country because of an unspecified injury.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes for CSKA on Sunday as his team qualified for next season’s Champions League.

The injuries are another blow to Russia, which already lost Zenit St. Petersburg goalkeeper Andrei Lunyov from its 30-man preliminary squad when he was injured last week.

