Ryan Blaney takes Kansas pole as 11 fail to pass inspection

By DAVE SKRETTA May 12, 2017 7:51 pm < a min read
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Blaney earned his first career pole for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, taking advantage of a traffic jam at inspection that kept 11 cars from getting on the track.

Among those who failed to get through Friday were Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne. That left only 28 cars eligible to contest the first round of qualifying.

Joey Logano will start second Saturday, and Martin Truex Jr. third, while the drivers who failed to get through inspection will have to start at the back of the field based on points.

NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller placed the blame on the teams, saying “it’s fairly disappointing that they can’t present their cars to pass inspection.”

