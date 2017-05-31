Sale struggles, but Marrero hits 2 HRs to lift Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 13-7 on Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland also went deep. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games after an anticipated duel between aces never materialized.

Sale (6-2) got a warm reception from the crowd and a rude welcome from his old team. The five-time All-Star gave up six runs and 10 hits — both season highs — over five innings in his first appearance against the White Sox.

Marrero drove in five runs and doubled his career home run total. After hitting two in his first 59 major league games, he went back-to-back with Betts in a four-run second inning and chased Jose Quintana (2-7) with a three-run drive in the third that made it 7-3.

Craig Kimbrel worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save in 15 chances.